×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Vrij and Inter ignoring Icardi issue as Conte tenure opens with win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    15 Jul 2019, 06:28 IST
MauroIcardi-cropped
Inter forward Mauro Icardi

Stefan de Vrij insisted Inter are not thinking about ongoing speculation over Mauro Icardi's future with the Serie A club.

Icardi is set to leave after being told he can depart Inter, with the former captain not wanted by new head coach Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old star endured a turbulent 2018-19 campaign after he was stripped of the captaincy amid conflicting views of an apparent knee injury and internal disagreements with the club's hierarchy.

Icardi continues to dominate headlines, with the Argentina international reportedly prepared to see out the final two years of his contract but Inter defender De Vrij told Sportitalia: "The Icardi issue doesn't concern us. We're only thinking about what we have to do."

De Vrij was speaking after Inter opened the Conte era with a 2-1 win over Lugano in their first pre-season fixture on Sunday.

Stefano Sensi and Marcelo Brozovic scored for the Nerazzurri, who took to the field for the first time since Conte replaced Luciano Spalletti.

"It was a good start," said De Vrij. "It's always great to be back out on the pitch. We've worked incredibly hard this week but it was necessary to start getting minutes in the legs.

"These matches are needed to help us understand what the coach wants, and how we want to play. It went well, it was important to get off to a start like this."

Advertisement

On Conte, De Vrij added: "I like his approach, he’s always positive and he explains well what he wants."

Sensi – who swapped Sassuolo for Inter on an initial loan deal with the option to buy – opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Brozovic doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Speaking after his first outing, Sensi told Inter TV: "We're especially pleased because we tried to demonstrate the coach's methods out on the pitch.

"My goal? I'm happy with it, it's always important to start on the right foot and I believe that I've done so."

Advertisement
Inter Milan News: Mauro Icardi excluded from Inter Milan pre-season tour 
RELATED STORY
Players have duties - Inter captain Handanovic warns Icardi
RELATED STORY
Skriniar happy at Inter as Nerazzurri aim to challenge under Conte
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer Rumours: Antonio Conte doesn't want Icardi in his team 
RELATED STORY
Inter tell Icardi & Nainggolan they can leave
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bale wanted at Inter as United reject Icardi-Lukaku swap deal
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan Transfer News: Inter eager to sign Lukaku but must sell Icardi first
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti talks up 'true quality' of James and Icardi
RELATED STORY
Naked Icardi photos no issue for Inter boss Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Beckham's Inter Miami make Icardi offer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us