Diallo wants Borussia Dortmund talks amid PSG speculation

Abdou Diallo is uncertain over his future at Borussia Dortmund

Abdou Diallo has been flattered by reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and conceded he is unsure over his place at Borussia Dortmund.

Diallo joined Dortmund from Mainz in June 2018, and had an impressive season at Signal Iduna Park, making 28 league appearances as Lucien Favre's side finished second in the Bundesliga.

His performances are rumoured to have peaked the interest of PSG, coached by former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

And with Mats Hummels' return having cast his chances of a regular first-team spot into doubt, Diallo acknowledged he will have to hold talks with Dortmund about his future.

"A young player in Europe who tells you that PSG's project is not interesting is not credible, it's a nice project," Diallo told L'Equipe.

"It's a form of acknowledging my accomplishment to hear that, but without wanting to resort to the worn-out phrases of footballers, I have a contract.

"So far I have not been told that I have to go. I don't want to make a big fuss. We have to see if the vision is the same.

"And once we are all on the same wavelength, we make a decision. I am waiting to see, to hear what the people have to say to me, what they think of me."

Matchday 23 @Sanchooo10 scored perhaps his best goal of the season, expertly volleying a cross from Abdou Diallo to give us the lead pic.twitter.com/T7mruL3zGl — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) 26 June 2019

Despite Hummels' arrival potentially decreasing Diallo's chances of starting in Dortmund's defence, the 23-year-old is keen to challenge the former Bayern Munich man if he remains at the club.

"He is a historical player of the club, the country and he will bring us experience," Diallo said.

"In addition, I think he is another serious competitor. You have to see it as a challenge."