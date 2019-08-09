'Dream big!' - Henderson out to build on last season's Champions League success

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson urged supporters to "dream big" on the day Liverpool began their latest quest to win a first Premier League title.

Liverpool led the way at the top of the table with 10 games to go last season, only to finish a point behind back-to-back champions Manchester City.

The blow of missing out on a maiden Premier League crown was softened by success in the Champions League, with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in June's final giving Reds fans something to celebrate.

Captain Henderson, who played for 79 minutes in last weekend's Community Shield clash with City, insisted he and his Liverpool team-mates are focused on adding more trophies to the cabinet.

"As a team we want our supporters to dream and dream big," Henderson told the club's matchday programme. "At Wembley the passion and noise from the Liverpool fans was magnificent.

"They showed the right mentality - when Liverpool play it always matters. They gave everything to make the atmosphere special and it made a difference to us and how we attacked the game.

"The supporters who went to Wembley helped set the tone. For each game, give everything you have. We want everyone to have the biggest ambitions possible.

"It’s our job to deliver and to do that we can’t afford distraction and we can’t afford to pause and feel satisfaction. What we achieved last season will be cherished by everyone connected to this club forever, not least myself.

"But now, for us as a group of players, we’re already focused on 2019-20. Quite simply we have to be if we want to have a chance of success again. What we can afford is to keep the focus on what’s ahead and what we can positively affect."

Liverpool were handed a home match against Norwich City on Friday to kick off the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Norwich were promoted as Championship winners and Henderson was wary of an opening-day upset at Anfield.

He added: "In this league, the moment you’re complacent or arrogant you are done for. It’s why staying focused and staying hungry is critical and I’m confident as a dressing room we have those qualities."