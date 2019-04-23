×
Dyche dismisses 'anti-football' accusations

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Apr 2019, 06:30 IST
SeanDyche - Cropped
Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche dismissed suggestions his team was "anti-football" after earning a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Monday.

Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Barnes scored either side of goals from N'Golo Kante and Gonzalo Higuain for Chelsea during an entertaining first half at Stamford Bridge.

Burnley held on for a point in their fight for Premier League survival before Chelsea defender David Luiz accused them of being "anti-football".

But Dyche rubbished David Luiz's suggestions, saying his team had already proven otherwise this season.

"Well, for a £58 million wage bill, making the most of the players to find a way to get 40 points in the Premier League, I'm pretty pleased to be fair," he said in a news conference.

"Twenty eight points from 16 games: you can't do that with anti-football. You have to play some football to get that many points.

"We're in a super strong position, but you work on facts. We know it's a big marker – 40 points – but we have to see it through."

The result moved Burnley nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play, while it hurt Chelsea's top-four chances.

Dyche was unfazed by his opponents' view of his side, praising Burnley for finding a way to get results.

"They can have whatever opinion they want. Everyone is allowed an opinion," he said.

"If we could afford the players they have, I'd love – all managers – to play 600-pass football and win all the time, but it's simply not that easy. You have to do what you do to win and be successful.

"Look at the amount of players we've developed, the diligence of the group, where the players have come from to play in the Premier League... You have to enjoy the moment, and we certainly enjoyed the moment."

