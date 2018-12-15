Dynamos register first win of season, beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Delhi Dynamos registered their first win of the season, beating defending Champions Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in an Indian Super League fixture at the Marina Arena here Saturday.

Goals from Daniel Lahlimpuia (16th minute) , Bikramjit Singh (78th) and Nandhakumar Sekar (82nd) gave Delhi their first win of the season.

Coach Josep Gombau made multiple changes to his side as goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro, captain Pritam Kotal and forward Lahlimpuia were amongst the six players to come into the starting XI, while hosts Chennaiyin FC made three alterations to their side.

The hosts started the game strongly as first Salom and then Mailson came close to scoring the opener but impressive saves from Dorronsoro kept Chennaiyin at bay.

It was against the run of play though that Dynamos scored the opening goal. Mihelic found Nandhakumar and the winger's cross from the right was met by a glancing header from Daniel to score his first ever Indian Super League goal.

With five minutes to go for the first half, the hosts grabbed the equaliser. Sajid Dhot bought down Salom inside the box and the referee awarded the hosts a penalty, which was calmly slotted in by Raphael Augusto.

It was Dynamos though who started the second half on the front foot as back-to-back corners handed them a chance to score, but the hosts resolute defending kept the scoreline on level terms.

Bikramjit Singh had the best chance of the second half for the visitors but his curling effort from 20 yards went over the crossbar.

It was the former Chennaiyin midfielder though who put Delhi in front again as he finished a wonderful counter attacking move started by substitute Andrija Kaluderovic.

Three minutes later Dynamos added their third goal as local boy Nandha added the cherry on the top to hand Dynamos their first win of the season.

After the win, Dynamos surpassed Chennaiyin to take the 9th spot in the league table