Eden and Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Belgium qualifiers

Belgium superstar Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard will not feature in Belgium's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers as expected, with brother Thorgan also absent this week.

The elder Hazard is yet to make his competitive debut for Real Madrid following a €100million move from Chelsea, having sustained a thigh injury on the eve of the new LaLiga season.

The 28-year-old was still named in Belgium's squad for the first international break of the season, although head coach Roberto Martinez insisted: "We will not take any risks."

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane subsequently announced Hazard would not be fit to feature for his country against San Marino and Scotland.

So it has proven, with Hazard leaving the Red Devils camp on Tuesday, along with Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan.

@hazardeden10 & @HazardThorgan8 left us. Both are injured and not able to play against San Marino and Scotland #EURO2020 — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) September 3, 2019

Thorgan Hazard's departure similarly does not come as a surprise after being substituted late in his second Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund against Cologne.

A rib injury was set to rule the former Borussia Monchengladbach man out for "several weeks" just days before he was called up by Martinez.

Belgium, who are top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group with four wins from four, visit minnows San Marino on Friday and then go to Hampden Park to play Scotland next Monday.

They had already lost back-up goalkeeper Koen Casteels to injury, with Hendrik Van Crombrugge called up in his place.