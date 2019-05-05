×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eintracht thrashed after resting Jovic ahead of Europa League semi-final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    05 May 2019, 23:42 IST
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen celebrate against Eintracht Frankfurt

Europa League semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were thrashed 6-1 at top-four rivals Bayer Leverkusen after resting Luka Jovic on Sunday.

Eintracht, who travel to Chelsea on Thursday with the tie level at 1-1, left star striker Jovic on the bench at BayArena.

But Leverkusen recorded a ruthless victory to move level on points with fourth-placed Eintracht as the race for Champions League qualification continues.

Peter Bosz's hosts were 2-0 up after just 13 minutes, with Kai Havertz's opener followed up by Julian Brandt.

Filip Kostic swiftly reduced the deficit but the Leverkusen onslaught continued and it was 6-1 by the 36th minute.

Lucas Alario struck twice with Charles Aranguiz also on target before Martin Hinteregger's own goal completed the scoring.

Leverkusen are the first Bundesliga team to score six goals in the first half of a game since Borussia Monchengladbach, who hammered Borussia Dortmund 12-0 in April 1978.

Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter appeared to rue his team selection, sending on Jovic and Mijat Gacinovic before half-time.

But Hutter's side will have to justify his decisions when they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea for a place in the Europa League final.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19 Chelsea
Advertisement
Eintracht Frankfurt trigger purchase option on Barcelona-linked Jovic
RELATED STORY
Eintracht Frankfurt v Chelsea: UEFA Europa League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
3 things we learned from the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg
RELATED STORY
Hazard on bench for Europa League semi-final against Eintracht
RELATED STORY
Novi Sad to Barcelona? Jovic's journey from 'special talent' to Europe's in-form striker
RELATED STORY
Who is Luka Jovic? The Bundesliga goal machine linked with Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Eintracht missed suspended Rebic against Chelsea - Hutter
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Kante goes off injured ahead of Chelsea's Europa League semi-final
RELATED STORY
Eintracht coach Hutter keeping Hazard plan secret
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us