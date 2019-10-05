Emery asks for patience over Arsenal starlets

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 77 // 05 Oct 2019, 03:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery has called for patience with the latest crop of young Arsenal talent despite another impressive Europa League victory for his inexperienced side.

Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli shone for the Gunners in a 4-0 defeat of Standard Liege, which followed a 3-0 away victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Group F opener.

Emery has also thrust teenagers, including Bukayo Saka, into his team for Premier League action, leaving the likes of Mesut Ozil appearing increasingly marginalised.

"It can be exciting for the club with the young players, but also being calm because this process is continuing, with Bukayo, with Willock, with others," Emery said.

"But I want to improve our progress in the squad. Tonight [Thursday] we played very well and we can have confidence after that match but Sunday [against Bournemouth in the Premier League] is going to be different and difficult.

"We won here [at home to Burnley] 2-1, we drew against Tottenham, 3-2 against Aston Villa - three strong and tough matches here. We won two but we are going to be getting better, taking more confidence, taking more tactically and individually for these matches and Sunday is the first."

Emery suggested players who impressed against Standard could have forced their way into contention to play against Bournemouth.

"We made a really high intensity match tonight and some players, they rest for Sunday's match," he said.

Advertisement

"Sunday is going to be very difficult for us, it's very important for us to get the three points. We need the players to be rested, some players played tonight and we could use them Sunday as well.

"We need to achieve that confidence and the players need these results. But each match is a challenge, to have that opportunity to show everybody how we can respond each moment.

"On Sunday it is going to be a very difficult match, we've played here in the Premier League three matches at home and I think really we need to improve. We need to take more confidence, the players getting better each match and Sunday is another challenge for us."

Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad for the second game in a row despite being named among the club's group of captains.

The 30-year-old has played only 71 minutes in the Premier League this term and is yet to feature in the Europa League, but Emery dodged a question about whether the former Germany international is unfit.

"We are now being competitive in each position on the pitch," he said when asked about Ozil's fitness. "Really, they are deserving to help and to play.

"Now every player for me is the same and I want to try, to be pushing to achieve one position in the squad and in the first XI. We will be competitive and progressively we are getting better."