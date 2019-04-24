×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery launches defence of Arsenal's Mustafi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    24 Apr 2019, 04:48 IST
Shkodran Mustafi - cropped
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Unai Emery insisted Shkodran Mustafi is good enough to play for Arsenal, despite the centre-back coming under fire for his performances.

Mustafi was at fault for two of Crystal Palace's goals in Arsenal's shock 3-2 Premier League defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has split opinion since joining from LaLiga side Valencia in a reported £35million transfer in 2016, but Emery has no doubt about the German's quality, citing his man-of-the-match showing in the 1-0 win at Watford on April 15.

"I want to protect the players," Arsenal boss Emery said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wolves. "Mustafi is a very good player, a very good centre-back. He has the habit of doing a tackle and going to ground, using his anticipation against the opposition.

"He can win one [tackle], win two, win three, win four - but if he loses one he is the picture and if we concede a goal he is the big picture. I have spoken to him: 'you are young, you can improve and you need to work hard because you have a big quality for a centre-back'.

"For example, against Watford, he was the best of all the players, he won all the balls in the air with his head and that is a very good statistic for him. On Sunday against Christian Benteke it is more difficult to win every ball in the air but it was 50-50."

Emery has switched between a three and four-man defence during his first season in North London, and the Spaniard believes it suits Mustafi playing alongside two other central defenders.

"When we use three centre backs, we protect them more," Emery said. "You can anticipate, and you can lose one [tackle] but we have two who are covering. When we have only two, if you lose the anticipation, there is only one behind. That is happening a lot with Mustafi, but I want him to not do the tackle on the ground every time.

Advertisement

"You have to be clever in your mind about what is the moment to go [to ground] and what is not the moment, but that is part of the process."

Mustafi let Wilfried Zaha get the wrong side of him for Palace's second goal, but Emery has absolved him of any blame.

"He is young, he is improving and Sunday he is in the big picture because of the second goal. But it's not his mistake. The mistake was tactical because we need to protect him with two centre-backs against Zaha. I protect him because I believe in him."

Arsenal are fifth and a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Advertisement
Premier League: 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Must Get Rid of Shkodran Mustafi Next Season
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Shkodran Mustafi for performance during Arsenal's 2-3 loss to Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
3 defenders Arsenal should look to sign to replace Shkodran Mustafi
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Unai Emery is suffering at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace: 3 reasons why the Gunners lost the game
RELATED STORY
Denis Suarez to start, Mustafi dropped: Arsenal's predicted XI vs Huddersfield
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 changes Unai Emery needs to make at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
4 conclusions as Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
It is in our hands – Emery confident on Arsenal's Champions League hopes
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace at the Emirates 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us