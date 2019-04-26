×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery riled by questions over Arsenal form

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    26 Apr 2019, 20:40 IST
unai emery - cropped
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery became frustrated by questions over Arsenal's recent form ahead of their Premier League trip to Leicester City on Sunday. 

Back-to-back defeats at home to Crystal Palace and away at Wolves saw the Gunners slip to fifth in the table, a point behind Chelsea, leaving their hopes of a top-four finish out of their hands. 

Those losses came after a positive run in which Arsenal beat Napoli 3-0 on aggregate in the Europa League quarter-finals and battled to a 1-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road. 

And head coach Emery insists it is important to focus on their coming matches, not their previous ones, as they aim for just a fourth league win in 14 away matches. 

"We lost the last match and the one before but our focus is on the present and Sunday," he said. "If we think negatively about the last two matches we can think positively about the matches we won against Watford and Napoli. Each match is a new test. 

"We need to be positive and recover the confidence in our work. We will be ready and confident. 

"I don't want to speak about the last matches we lost. I don't want to speak about the victory in Napoli and Watford. I only want to speak about the next match, to give my players enough information to be ready to play." 

When pressed on whether their form is a concern, particularly away from home, he replied: "How many times are you going to ask the same question? Maybe I need to change my words to say the same [thing]..." 

Advertisement

Emery hopes to have striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available after he returned to training on Friday following a small sinus procedure. 

Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Denis Suarez (groin), Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain out of action. 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Advertisement
Arsenal away form a concern - Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal can still secure top-four spot - Emery
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Unai Emery is suffering at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery urges Arsenal to retain belief in top-four race
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery: An Artist behind the scenes for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery: Champions League qualification more difficult for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Arsenal are having a mixed season under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
The three moves Unai Emery should make this January to push Arsenal into top four   
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 changes Unai Emery needs to make at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal taking it 'step by step' in race for fourth - Emery
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us