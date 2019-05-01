×
Emery wants to make "new history" with Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 May 2019, 23:50 IST
unaiemery-cropped
Arsenal head coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery wants to create "a new history" with Arsenal as he aims to guide the club to glory in the Europa League, a competition he won three times as head coach of Sevilla.

The Gunners entertain another of Emery's former clubs Valencia in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Away form has been Arsenal's Achilles heel this season, with the Gunners winning just four of their last 16 on the road in all competitions.

Emery is eager for a strong home performance to set up a successful finale to their Europa League campaign.

"Football in the past you can learn from," he told a news conference. "You have to take experience but after [you must] find a new way.

"A new way with new history, and I want to create a new history here with all the competitions. Now it's the Europa League.

"We are looking forward to playing, to being with our supporters, to doing the first leg's 90 minutes with a big performance and with a good result. But we know it's going to be very difficult also.

"I think we need it all. We need the players, we need spirit, we need energy, we need our supporters."

Emery acknowledged the Europa League may represent Arsenal's best hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League, given that finishing in the Premier League's top four is out of their hands.

Arsenal are fifth in the table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, following a run of defeats to Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester City.

"The Europa League is our way for one title and our way for the possibility to be in the Champions League," he said.

"We have two possibilities. One is in the Premier League and this possibility is not in our hands, but we have a really good possibility if we win, and secondly we have the Europa League.

"We want to win and we want to enjoy an important semi-final. We need our supporters and we need to create a big atmosphere in the Emirates. We are very excited and with big enthusiasm for the match."

