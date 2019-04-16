×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Empoli's Dragowski sets Serie A record with clean sheet despite facing 47 Atalanta shots

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    16 Apr 2019, 04:40 IST
Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski
Empoli goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski

Atalanta failed to score against Empoli in Serie A on Monday despite recording an incredible 47 shots on Bartlomiej Dragowski's goal.

Dragowski's 17 saves during the 0-0 draw in Bergamo was the most in a Serie A game since 2004-05, when Opta started recording such data.

Atalanta launched a barrage of efforts on Empoli's goal, with captain Alejandro Gomez having nine efforts, Josip Ilicic eight and Duvan Zapata seven.

But they could not find a way past the impressive Dragowski, who helped Aurelio Andreazzoli's side collect a priceless point in their battle against relegation.

For Atalanta there was a sharp contrast with a 4-1 home win over Bologna earlier this month, when they became the first Serie A team to score four goals in the opening 15 minutes of a match since 1932.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have now failed to score in their last two Serie A games, having drawn 0-0 away to top-four rivals Inter last time out.

Atalanta's failure to beat Dragowski and Empoli means they missed the chance to draw level on points with AC Milan in fourth, Serie A's final Champions League qualification place.

Omnisport
NEWS
Spalletti satisfied despite Atalanta stalemate
RELATED STORY
Atalanta set 87-year Serie A record in Bologna thumping
RELATED STORY
Juventus teenager Kean sets Serie A record
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: Atalanta vs AS Roma, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
Nuno thrilled with clean sheet in dominant Wolves win
RELATED STORY
Atalanta v AC Milan: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot - January 2019
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Piatek scores 2 as Milan beats Atalanta 3-1 in Serie A
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us