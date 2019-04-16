Empoli's Dragowski sets Serie A record with clean sheet despite facing 47 Atalanta shots

Atalanta failed to score against Empoli in Serie A on Monday despite recording an incredible 47 shots on Bartlomiej Dragowski's goal.

Dragowski's 17 saves during the 0-0 draw in Bergamo was the most in a Serie A game since 2004-05, when Opta started recording such data.

Atalanta launched a barrage of efforts on Empoli's goal, with captain Alejandro Gomez having nine efforts, Josip Ilicic eight and Duvan Zapata seven.

But they could not find a way past the impressive Dragowski, who helped Aurelio Andreazzoli's side collect a priceless point in their battle against relegation.

17 - @EmpoliCalcio 's Bartlomiej Dragowski has made 17 saves, Serie A record for a goalkeeper since 2004/05 (since Opta have these data). Superman. #AtalantaEmpoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 15, 2019

For Atalanta there was a sharp contrast with a 4-1 home win over Bologna earlier this month, when they became the first Serie A team to score four goals in the opening 15 minutes of a match since 1932.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have now failed to score in their last two Serie A games, having drawn 0-0 away to top-four rivals Inter last time out.

Atalanta's failure to beat Dragowski and Empoli means they missed the chance to draw level on points with AC Milan in fourth, Serie A's final Champions League qualification place.