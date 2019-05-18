×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FA Cup final: Man City bench Aguero against Watford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    18 May 2019, 21:08 IST
Sergio Aguero - cropped
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is on the bench as Riyad Mahrez keeps his place in the Manchester City side for the FA Cup final against Watford.

Mahrez scored the goal that effectively clinched the Premier League title after he was a surprise starter at Brighton and Hove Albion on the last day of the Premier League season.

Aguero drops to the bench after scoring the equaliser in that comeback victory with Gabriel Jesus leading the line instead. Leroy Sane joins the Argentina attacker among the substitutes.

Fernandinho is still absent from City's squad. The Brazil international has been out of action since the Manchester derby with a knee injury but returned to training in the build-up to Saturday's clash at Wembley.

Vincent Kompany starts at the back for City in what could be his final appearance for the club, with the captain's contract expiring at the end of the season.

City are bidding to become the first English men's team to win a domestic treble, having already triumphed in the EFL Cup final and pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title last weekend.

Watford, competing in the final for the first time since 1984, came from 2-0 down against Wolves in the last round thanks to an inspirational performance off the bench from Gerard Deulofeu.

The former Barcelona winger is rewarded with a start in support of captain Troy Deeney, while Heurelho Gomes, who has started throughout the Hornets' run to the final, keeps his place in goal in what will be his final game before retirement.

Tags:
Manchester City
Advertisement
FA Cup Final: Can Watford upset the Premier League champions?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Watford Preview: FA Cup Match Preview, Where to Watch and more
RELATED STORY
FA Cup Final Preview: Man City vs Watford Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Man City vs Watford: FA Cup 2018/19 Final | Can Watford Win The FA Cup? 
RELATED STORY
FA Cup draw: Manchester City to face Brighton in semi-finals, Watford get Wolves
RELATED STORY
FA CUP 2018/19: Manchester City script surprising comeback against Swansea to reach the semi-final
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Manchester City hungry for more Wembley success in blockbuster final against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Gracia hopes FA Cup final is not Gomes' last game
RELATED STORY
Mendy returns for Manchester City, Aguero misses out
RELATED STORY
Swansea City 2-3 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points | FA Cup 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us