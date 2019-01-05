×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fabregas says goodbyes as Chelsea advances in FA Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
153   //    05 Jan 2019, 22:53 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Cesc Fabregas might have played his last game not only for Chelsea but also in English football after bidding the team's fans an emotional farewell near the end of a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The former Spain midfielder, who wore the captain's armband for the game, had a penalty saved in the first half and was substituted with six minutes remaining. He waved to Chelsea's supporters, patted the badge on his jersey, was hugged by David Luiz and Eden Hazard, and appeared on the verge of tears as he walked off the field.

Fabregas has been linked with a move to French team Monaco, which is coached by former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry. He has played at Chelsea since 2014, having spent eight years at Arsenal (2003-11).

Alvaro Morata scored Chelsea's goals against Forest in the 49th and 59th minutes, with 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi setting them up with crosses from the right. Hudson-Odoi has also been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

Chelsea is the defending champion in the FA Cup, after beating Manchester United in last season's final.

Associated Press
NEWS
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Match Preview, Prediction,...
RELATED STORY
Fabregas captains Blues as Monaco switch looms
RELATED STORY
Fabregas wants new Chelsea deal
RELATED STORY
Zola confirms Bayern interest in Hudson-Odoi but hopes...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer news: Blues want to sign English striker...
RELATED STORY
Hazard 100: A breakdown of Eden's goals as Chelsea star...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Chelsea in January
RELATED STORY
3 Players Chelsea should sell in January
RELATED STORY
6 Players who have played for Arsenal and Liverpool in...
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Cesc Fabregas
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us