×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Facing Messi will be hard, says Van Dijk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    18 Apr 2019, 15:34 IST
vandijk-cropped
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he is daunted by the prospect of facing Lionel Messi in the Champions League semi-finals.

Van Dijk scored as Liverpool sealed their place in the last four with a 4-1 win over Porto on Wednesday, giving the Reds a 6-1 aggregate victory.

Next up is Catalan giants Barcelona and their mercurial superstar Messi – who helped eliminate Manchester United on Tuesday with two goals.

And facing the Argentina international is something Van Dijk knows will not be easy.

"It's going to be a great match-up for all of us," Van Dijk told Viasport Fotball.

"It's about doing it all together, it's never 1vs1, it's never just me against a particular striker.

"It's always us against everyone and I think that's the only way we can defend well.

"And it's going to be very hard and I think he [Messi] is the best player in the world but we'll see."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Alisson will inherit the number one shirt from the start of the 2019-20 season, the club confirmed as they launched their new kit.

The Brazilian has been wearing 13 since his arrival from Roma and has been a key player in their title challenge, with 18 clean sheets.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
3 players that can be Manchester United's Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk gives Sterling his PFA Player of the Year vote
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk is not the best defender in the world
RELATED STORY
Klopp not worrying about Messi just yet
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk happy for Liverpool goal hero Keita
RELATED STORY
Alisson: Liverpool won't feel Van Dijk loss against Bayern
RELATED STORY
'I'm just happy for him' – Van Dijk applauds improving Keita
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: 'Exceptional' Van Dijk well worth the money
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us