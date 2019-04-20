×
Falcao: I've got years left at top level

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    20 Apr 2019, 13:10 IST
RadamelFalcao - Cropped
Monaco forward Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao was unwilling to discuss his Monaco future, but believes he can play at the top level for "many years".

Falcao, 33, has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side, with a return to former club Atletico Madrid and a switch to Italy mooted.

The Colombian has scored 12 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games this season, as Monaco continue their relegation fight.

Falcao, whose contract runs until 2020, feels he still has several years remaining at the top level.

"I still have one more year of my contract to do. Every year you ask me the same question," he told a news conference.

"So far, I'm very focused on this season. My only ambition as a player is to play at the highest level.

"I still feel very good. I can play at this level for many years, here, or in another country in Europe.

"But I feel good in Monaco and have one year of my contract remaining."

With six games remaining, Monaco are four points clear of the relegation zone and visit Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

