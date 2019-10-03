Favre hails 'dangerous' Achraf after youngster's match-winning double

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his goal for Borussia Dortmund

Lucien Favre hailed Achraf Hakimi after the youngster struck twice to fire Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win over Slavia Prague in Wednesday's Champions League match.

The 20-year-old scored in each half to settle the Group F clash and in the process became the youngest player to score two or more goals for Dortmund in a single game in the competition.

A left-back by trade, on-loan Real Madrid academy product Achraf was used in an attacking midfield position against Slavia and would have had a hat-trick if not for opposition keeper Ondrej Kolar.

"He impressed me," Favre said at his post-match news conference. "He scored two goals despite not being 100 per cent used to playing in this position.



"Yet he's still very dangerous going forward. We're very satisfied with his performance."

Opposition boss Jindrich Trpisovsky went further with his praise, meanwhile, insisting that Achraf has the ability to become one of the best in his regular position at the back.

"I knew about Hakimi's quality before," Trpisovsky said. "I think that, within a few years, he will be among three or four best full-backs in the world. His potential is tremendous."

Dortmund had drawn their last three matches prior to their victory in the Czech Republic, including a goalless stalemate with Barcelona in their opening group fixture.

1 - @AchrafHakimi is the first player from Morocco who scores twice in a Champions League match. He also had the most shots of all @BlackYellow players (4). Rising pic.twitter.com/9rO0Zg768d — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 2, 2019

The German side have now kept eight clean sheets in their last 11 European matches and are level with Barca, who beat Inter 2-1, at the top of the standings.

BVB skipper Marcos Reus felt his side could have killed off the game prior to Achraf's second goal with a minute to go, but was glad to get back to winning ways.

"We have not been happy with results over the last two or three weeks," he told reporters. "We approached the game as we always do.

"We should have made it 2-0 earlier, by not doing so we kept the game exciting. But we are pleased to have won the game.

"We know that we first have to win our challenges and be constantly watchful. Then we can play our style of football and can combine very well."