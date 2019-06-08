×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

FIFA bans former Afghanistan Football Federation president for life

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    08 Jun 2019, 21:52 IST
fifa - cropped
Outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich

The former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has been banned from all football activities for life by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's independent ethics committee, following allegations of sexual abuse.

FIFA said its investigation into Keramuudin Karim concerned allegations of "repeated sexual abuse" from at least five female Afghan players.

On Saturday, a day after the Women's World Cup got under way in France, FIFA confirmed it had found Karim "guilty of having abused his position".

In a statement, world football's governing body said: "The adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Karim had breached article 23 [protection of physical and mental integrity] and article 25 [abuse of position] of the FIFA Code of Ethics".

In addition to receiving a life ban from all football-related activities at both national and international level, Karim has been fined one million Swiss Francs (£794,849).

Neither Karim nor the AFF were immediately available for comment. In a previous statement, the AFF said it "vigorously rejects the false accusations made with regard to the AFF's women's national team".

Khalida Popal, a former player for the Afghanistan women's national football team, responded to Karim's ban by hailing a successful "first step".

In a Twitter post, Popal wrote: "Football is not a place for abuse, we shouldn't let the abuse culture [remain] in football. Women should be protected in the system."

Advertisement
FIFA bans former senior VP Chung for financial misconduct
RELATED STORY
FIFA bans referee from football for life for corruption
RELATED STORY
Infantino re-elected as FIFA president for second term
RELATED STORY
Former Brazil football chief receives life ban
RELATED STORY
FIFA extends provisional ban of AFF president Karim
RELATED STORY
Former UEFA president Johansson dies aged 89
RELATED STORY
Ex-CBF president Marin given life ban by FIFA
RELATED STORY
AIFF president Praful Patel not to contest for AFC Vice-Presidency, in line for FIFA Council seat
RELATED STORY
UEFA asks FIFA and IFAB to review concussion protocols
RELATED STORY
FIFA President, Infantino 'not aware of women getting less TV exposure in football' | Asks 'Is that true?'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us