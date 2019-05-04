×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Firmino out of Liverpool squad to face Newcastle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    04 May 2019, 23:46 IST
Roberto Firmino - cropped
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Injured striker Roberto Firmino has been left out of Liverpool's matchday squad for the crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

Firmino is struggling with a groin problem and only featured in the latter stages of the 3-0 midweek loss to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

Daniel Sturridge instead starts alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack, with former Newcastle man Georginio Wijnaldum - deployed in a false nine role at Camp Nou - moving back to midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and captain Jordan Henderson also come in for the Reds, replacing Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Naby Keita, who ruptured his adductor muscle on Wednesday.

Liverpool need three points to climb back above Premier League leaders Manchester City, who host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Monday, but Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has promised his old employers no favours on Tyneside.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and Ki Sung-yueng are named in place of Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey as Benitez makes two changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Newcastle and Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
Klopp unsure if Firmino will face Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Stats: Mané, Salah And Firmino have scored more goals than 14 Premier League teams combined
RELATED STORY
Andrej Kramaric: Perfect deputy to former Hoffenheim star Firmino at Liverpool?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool don't have time to think about Barcelona now - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool need Bobby Firmino step up in the next 8 days
RELATED STORY
Why Florian Thauvin is another Premier League reject who could shine at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Firmino set to be fit for Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
Benitez tells Liverpool not to expect favour
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool could miss out on the title yet again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us