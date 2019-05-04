Firmino out of Liverpool squad to face Newcastle

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino

Injured striker Roberto Firmino has been left out of Liverpool's matchday squad for the crucial Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

Firmino is struggling with a groin problem and only featured in the latter stages of the 3-0 midweek loss to Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

Daniel Sturridge instead starts alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack, with former Newcastle man Georginio Wijnaldum - deployed in a false nine role at Camp Nou - moving back to midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and captain Jordan Henderson also come in for the Reds, replacing Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Naby Keita, who ruptured his adductor muscle on Wednesday.

Liverpool need three points to climb back above Premier League leaders Manchester City, who host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Monday, but Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has promised his old employers no favours on Tyneside.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and Ki Sung-yueng are named in place of Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey as Benitez makes two changes to the team that drew 1-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.