Five memorable Manchester City v Liverpool matches

17 Mar 2017



LONDON (Reuters) - The 162nd league clash between Manchester City and Liverpool comes with both teams vying for top-four finishes in the Premier League. We look at five standout matches between the sides.

Premier League - May 1996

Manchester City 2 Liverpool 2

Before the money rolled in, City were known as a club always likely to shoot themselves in the foot - as they did on the final day of the 1995-96 season.

City needed to do better than Southampton and Coventry City to survive but all looked lost when a Steve Lomas own goal and an Ian Rush strike left them 2-0 down.

A spirited fightback saw Uwe Rosler and Kit Symons reply before the game turned to near farce. With erroneous news filtering around that Coventry were losing, City manager Alan Ball instructed his side to waste time.

Lomas was playing keep ball near the corner flag when the recently substituted Niall Quinn ran out of the tunnel to tell his team mates that Coventry were not losing. It sparked a desperate and futile attempt for a late winner.

City went down on goal difference and ended up dropping to the third tier two years later before starting their meteoric rise.

Division One - December 1989

Man City 1 Liverpool 4

Liverpool fans will reminisce about this result as it came during their last title-winning season.

Kenny Dalglish's side produced an emphatic victory at Maine Road with Ian Rush putting the visitors ahead before magical footwork from Peter Beardsley made it 2-0.

Steve McMahon broke clear to make it 3-0 before Clive Allen reduced the arrears from the penalty spot. Bottom club City produced spirited resistance but Rush finished them off after a length-of-the-pitch counter-attack.

Division One - March 1937

Liverpool 0 Manchester City 5

City went into this game chasing the title after a three-month unbeaten run. Eric Brook scored a hat-trick against a Liverpool team including Matt Busby, the former City favourite who went on to become Manchester United manager.

City did not look back, Wilf Wild's team going on to win the league for the first time after scoring 49 goals more than second-placed Charlton Athletic.

The following season, however, they were relegated despite being the division's highest scorers again, the only time the English champions have dropped out of the top flight in the following season.

Premier League - April 2014

Liverpool 3 Manchester City 2

On the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster an emotional Anfield crowd watched Brendan Rodgers's side claim a thrilling victory to move within sight of their first league title since 1989-90.

Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel put the Reds 2-0 in front by halftime but title rivals City hit back after the break through David Silva and an own goal by Glen Johnson.

Philippe Coutinho's strike 12 minutes from time sparked joyous celebrations as Liverpool went five points clear with a 10th consecutive league victory.

They faltered in the run-in, though, and finished two points behind City as the wait for title number 19 went on.

Division One - December 1981

Liverpool 1 Manchester City 3

This game was significant not so much for City's victory, courtesy of some horrible Bruce Grobbelaar goalkeeping blunders but the fact that it represented a low point in Liverpool's progress to the title under Bob Paisley.

Floundering in 12th place, they went on to steamroller the division and pip Ipswich Town while City, who were second after their first Anfield win for 28 years, dropped to 10th.

Asa Hartford, Kevin Bond and Kevin Reeves scored for City.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)