Foster embarrassed as Watford lose 8-0 to Manchester City

Ben Foster accepted it was embarrassing after Watford suffered their record league defeat at the hands of rampant Manchester City.

The Premier League champions ran out 8-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, achieving their record top-flight victory.

Watford were also thrashed 6-0 by City in last season's FA Cup final, a match in which Foster was on the bench for the Hornets.

But this time out he had a prime spot to see Pep Guardiola's men bounce back in style from their loss to Norwich City last weekend.

"It's probably a bit of shock, embarrassment," Foster said to Sky Sports.

"I think we let ourselves down today and the fans a bit. The fans were giving it everything, all they've got. Unfortunately, we on the pitch didn't give it all we have got.

"As a keeper coming to City and Liverpool, if you let five in in 20 minutes you fear the worst, you think cricket scores.

8 - Man City's 8-0 victory against Watford was their biggest ever victory in the English top-flight. Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/UGNSK5hN6F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2019

"They are without doubt the best team I have ever played against. We were poor, didn't lay a glove on them, but at times it was breathtaking watching them.

"You come away to City and I'm not joking, you come here and think if you keep it to two or three - they are so good. Them and Liverpool are a different level.

"We didn't do our job today. We have to take some positives but that's football. You have to clean yourselves up, move onto the next one.

"We have a few experienced lads but you have to keep smiling. I have just let eight in. I'm not happy but it is what it is. There is no point in dwelling, get ready for the next game and get ready."