Germany goalkeeper Adler to retire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    01 May 2019, 21:02 IST
rene adler - cropped
Mainz goalkeeper Rene Adler

Mainz goalkeeper Rene Alder has confirmed he will retire at the end of the Bundesliga season.

The 34-year-old, a 12-time Germany international, is to bring an end to his playing career after 17 years in the senior game.

Adler, who has not featured for Mainz in 2018-19, says his body can no longer cope with the rigours of the sport.

"The trust in my body just isn't there anymore. It doesn't make sense anymore to continue and therefore I am retiring," said Adler, who suffered a serious knee injury in his last outing for Mainz - a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in April 2018.

"It was a huge mental effort. I have paid a heavy price. My body has had enough."

Adler came through Bayer Leverkusen's youth team and spent a further six years there after making his debut in 2006.

He then spent five seasons with Hamburg before joining Mainz in 2017. In total, he played 269 matches in Germany's top flight.

Adler won a dozen caps for Germany, but missed out on a place at the 2010 World Cup due to a rib injury.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
