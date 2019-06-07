×
Giggs tells James to 'enjoy the challenge' of playing for Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
284   //    07 Jun 2019, 22:40 IST
Daniel James and Ryan Giggs - cropped
Wales boss Ryan Giggs and winger Daniel James

Daniel James needs to be himself and enjoy the challenge if he is to become a success at Manchester United, according to Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

United confirmed on Friday an agreement in principle to sign the 21-year-old had been reached with Swansea City, with James having undergone a medical ahead of a reported £18million transfer.

James has just one season of senior football under his belt, but he has caught the eye with his displays out wide for Swansea and Wales.

And United legend Giggs believes the transfer is good business for all three parties involved, with the pacy winger expected to challenge for regular first-team football next season.

"I know the United fans will get behind him and enjoy watching him. It's fantastic for everyone I think - for Dan, for Manchester United, and it's a good deal for Swansea as well," he told reporters. 

"It's the biggest club in the world so my message to him is enjoy the challenge, don't be anyone else, and you'll be fine."

Giggs has included James, whose father Kevan died suddenly last month, as part of his Wales squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

"Dan is fine. He's trained well and he's a level-headed lad," Giggs said. "Obviously after the terrible news with his dad we had to be flexible in everything that was on the table. 

"He went home on Thursday, but he's in a good place. He's assured me he's ready to play."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
