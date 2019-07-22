Gnagnon 'very, very worried' about Larouci – Lopetegui

Liverpool teenager Yasser Larouci

Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui said Joris Gnagnon was "very, very worried" after his horror challenge left Liverpool teenager Yasser Larouci on a stretcher.

Sunday's friendly in Boston – won 2-1 by Sevilla – was marred by Gnagnon wildly kicking out at 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Larouci.

Sevilla defender and second-half substitute Gnagnon, who issued an apology post-game, was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining, while Larouci required lengthy treatment at Fenway Park.

"[Gnagnon] was very, very worried and knows it could have been a bad injury," Lopetegui said.

"I would like to publicly apologise to Liverpool, the family of the player and the supporters. It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field. All my prayers are with the player and the family" https://t.co/kdIhNX5Aqv — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) July 22, 2019

"I am worried about the player [Larouci] but I asked Jurgen [Klopp] and he said the player is okay, it isn't a bad injury and I am happy for that.

"That's the most important thing. The referee thought it was a red card and I haven't seen a replay but it's possible it was a red card."

Larouci reportedly left the stadium on crutches following a fiercely contested pre-season fixture, with Liverpool on the receiving end of some tough tackles.

Everyone at Sevilla FC wishes Yasser Larouci a full and fast recovery after tonight's game. — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 22, 2019

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk was infuriated by Gnagnon's actions and he added: "I saw it from the side and it's not nice.

"Especially when it happens against a young guy who is playing pretty well this season, it's not great to see. I think it says something about him [Gnagnon]."