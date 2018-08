Gomez inspires Atalanta to 4-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Alejandro "Papu" Gomez scored two goals and set up the other two as Atalanta eased to 4-0 win over newly-promoted Frosinone in Serie A on Monday.

It was a bruising return to the top flight for Frosinone, which had gone up via the playoffs. It was Atalanta's first opening day win in 10 years.

Gomez was sensational from the start and opened the scoring in the 14th minute, shortly after Frosinone had hit the post with one of its few chances.

Atalanta was utterly dominant but didn't double its lead until two minutes after the break when Hans Hateboer volleyed in a delightful cross from Gomez.

The 30-year-old Gomez set up another in the 61st minute, beating his marker before crossing for Mario Pasalic to slot home at the far post.

Gomez capped a fantastic performance with a deflected strike in stoppage time.