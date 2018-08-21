Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gomez inspires Atalanta to 4-0 win over Frosinone in Serie A

Associated Press
NEWS
News
72   //    21 Aug 2018, 02:29 IST
AP Image

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Alejandro "Papu" Gomez scored two goals and set up the other two as Atalanta eased to 4-0 win over newly-promoted Frosinone in Serie A on Monday.

It was a bruising return to the top flight for Frosinone, which had gone up via the playoffs. It was Atalanta's first opening day win in 10 years.

Gomez was sensational from the start and opened the scoring in the 14th minute, shortly after Frosinone had hit the post with one of its few chances.

Atalanta was utterly dominant but didn't double its lead until two minutes after the break when Hans Hateboer volleyed in a delightful cross from Gomez.

The 30-year-old Gomez set up another in the 61st minute, beating his marker before crossing for Mario Pasalic to slot home at the far post.

Gomez capped a fantastic performance with a deflected strike in stoppage time.

Associated Press
NEWS
