×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Goretzka would be 'ecstatic' if Sane joined Bayern

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    18 Jun 2019, 16:22 IST
GoretzkaSane - cropped
Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane in action for Germany

Leon Goretzka and his Bayern Munich team-mates would be "ecstatic" if Leroy Sane joined from Manchester City.

Sane has been touted as a top target for the Bundesliga champions with experienced wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the club at the end of the season.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed their interest but acknowledged it would take an "insane" fee to prise the Germany international away from City, where it is hoped he will sign a contract extension despite seeing a decrease in his starts under Pep Guardiola in 2018-19.

Goretzka would be delighted to reunited with his former Schalke colleague, who joined City in 2016 for a reported £37million.

Asked for his thoughts on Bayern plucking away Sane, one of the Premier League's leading stars, he told Bild: "I think that Bayern can definitely keep up in that regard.

"It's still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Leroy knows that. He's felt really good in England in the past few years. Now he has to decide for himself what the right move is.

"Leroy knows that Munich is a very beautiful city, so I don't have to tempt him. He knows he can always contact me if he needs advice or wants to hear my opinion.

"We would all be ecstatic if he comes. But I'll be damned if I put him under pressure or influence his opinion. I was in a similar situation last year. I had to make a decision for myself and felt it was best to do it alone."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Sane to Bayern 'would increase Bundesliga's appeal'
RELATED STORY
Gnabry convinced Manchester City star Sane would be a big hit for Bayern
RELATED STORY
Sane would be Robben and Ribery's successor – Rummenigge talks up Bayern move
RELATED STORY
Davies does not fear Sane competition at Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Low welcomes Sane to Bayern rumours
RELATED STORY
Sane shuts down questions about Bayern Munich speculation
RELATED STORY
Sane will join Bayern from Man City – Matthaus
RELATED STORY
Sane deal financially 'very difficult', accepts Bayern president
RELATED STORY
Settled Sane will not force Bayern move, says Draxler
RELATED STORY
Sane signing unlikely due to 'insane' sums, says Bayern president Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us