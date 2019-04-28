Guardiola hails Man City match-winner Aguero as a legend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero with manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola described Sergio Aguero as a legend after the Manchester City striker's latest match-winner and Premier League milestone.

Aguero hit the only goal in Sunday's 1-0 win at Burnley that sent City back to the top of the table, a point ahead of Liverpool.

A 12th successive Premier League victory means City will defend their title if they win their last two games, at home to Leicester City then away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Aguero was superb at Turf Moor and his decisive strike, which narrowly crossed the line despite Matt Lowton's best efforts, represented his 20th goal in the top flight this season.

The Argentina attacker has reached the milestone five seasons in a row, becoming only the second player in Premier League history to do so.

Guardiola has not always appeared fully convinced by Aguero's talents, preferring Gabriel Jesus at times, but he was brimming with praise for City's record scorer.

"The guy is a legend," Guardiola told a post-match news conference.

"He does that all the time, scores important goals, like against Tottenham in the 4-3 [in the Champions League].

"He's an incredible player."

City and Liverpool have made Premier League history with this season the first time two teams have collected more than 90 points.

"Every time I am delighted at the distance between us and the third or fourth or fifth positions, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, it is incredible," Guardiola added.

"At the start of the season I could not expect that, especially in winter time. We have won 12 games in a row, the last 20 [matches] we have won 19, so it is incredible.

"Now we have time for recovery, rest and enjoy, unfortunately, the semi-finals of the Champions League, and go full gas to the Leicester game, try to win this game and go to the last game to win."

City ended the game with four centre-backs on the pitch, Guardiola having introduced John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in the closing stages.

Sean Dyche suggested it was a show of respect to Burnley and Guardiola joked he would have sent on another defender if he had one available.

"Yes, I was trembling. Definitely yes," a droll Guardiola said. "I did not have another one, if I had I would have put them on. I was trembling."