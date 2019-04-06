Guardiola: No easy road to greatness

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola insists there is no easy path to greatness and Manchester City have a tough time ahead of them if they are to make history.

City remain in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple, with the EFL Cup already in the trophy cabinet, a one-point lead in the Premier League title race, a Champions League quarter-final spot secured, and an FA Cup semi-final showdown with Brighton and Hove Albion to come at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola has previously spoken of his admiration for the momentous achievement of Manchester's other headline act in the 1998-99 season, when United swept all before them, aside from the League Cup.

Such lofty feats are of particular interest to Guardiola, who had experienced notable success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving at the Etihad Stadium to boost City's more modest trophy haul.

"I'm quite curious about the teams that achieved something good; the reasons why and what they have done," he said.

"It's clear that winning the treble is not easy. It happened in Germany, I went there the year after Jupp Heynckes got it.

"I like to know the way they did it. And every time, when I look at these kind of big, big issues, always it's tough.

"There are always moments where you need to be lucky, and having personalities in the big moments can help the team to achieve.

"But I cannot compare us with what United have done. They have done what we haven't.

"It's important to know the way and that the players know how difficult it is. Not simple. People say the treble is easy. Definitely not. It's always tough."

City are heavy favourites to overcome Brighton, a side they beat 2-0 at home in the league and will meet again on what could be a decisive final day.

Tottenham provide their next opponents in Europe, with City staying down in London after the Seagulls clash to prepare for Tuesday's first leg with Mauricio Pochettino's men.

