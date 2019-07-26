×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola not desperate to add new faces to Man City's squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    26 Jul 2019, 17:18 IST
Guardiola - cropped
Pep Guardiola does not expect Manchester City to make many more signings

Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City will not be doing much more business in the transfer market, though the Premier League champions could potentially add one more player to the squad.

City have made two first-team signings in this window, bringing in Angelino from PSV and breaking their transfer record to lure Spain international Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

With Vincent Kompany having left for Anderlecht, City have only three senior centre-backs, though Guardiola has said he would be happy to head into the new campaign with Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as his options.

And when asked if his City squad needs fresh faces bringing in ahead of the window closing on August 8, Guardiola affirmed he is generally satisfied with the players he has available.

When asked at a news conference if further arrivals were to be expected, Guardiola told reporters: "No, not many. I like the faces that we have.

"Maybe, but the transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half [signings]."

Speculation continues over Leroy Sane's future, with Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac having labelled the 23-year-old as the Bundesliga club's "dream" player.

But Guardiola insisted he has not been annoyed by his former club's public pursuit of the player.

Advertisement

"I love Bayern Munich. I appreciate them a lot, they gave me an incredible opportunity to work in Germany," Guardiola said.

"Football is what it is. Sometimes I say things the opposite side don't like."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
Advertisement
Guardiola won't seek meaning in penalties loss to Wolves
RELATED STORY
Manchester City News: Sky Blues announce 26-man squad for pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19-20: 5 New signings who are set to make a huge impact
RELATED STORY
"Maguire to Man City would be like Van Dijk to Liverpool," says Vicente Iborra
RELATED STORY
Riyad Mahrez's underrated brilliance needs to be exploited by Pep Guardiola next season
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Sane can fulfil his potential with Man City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola hopeful of defensive reinforcement
RELATED STORY
Rodri to Man City: Midfielder enticed by Guardiola link
RELATED STORY
Man City have 'definitely not' been offered Pogba again, insists Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Guardiola on speculation surrounding Leroy Sane moving to Bayern
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us