Guardiola not desperate to add new faces to Man City's squad

Pep Guardiola does not expect Manchester City to make many more signings

Pep Guardiola has suggested Manchester City will not be doing much more business in the transfer market, though the Premier League champions could potentially add one more player to the squad.

City have made two first-team signings in this window, bringing in Angelino from PSV and breaking their transfer record to lure Spain international Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

With Vincent Kompany having left for Anderlecht, City have only three senior centre-backs, though Guardiola has said he would be happy to head into the new campaign with Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as his options.

And when asked if his City squad needs fresh faces bringing in ahead of the window closing on August 8, Guardiola affirmed he is generally satisfied with the players he has available.

When asked at a news conference if further arrivals were to be expected, Guardiola told reporters: "No, not many. I like the faces that we have.

"Maybe, but the transfer market is so difficult and the team is good enough. Maybe zero, maybe one, maybe one and a half [signings]."

Speculation continues over Leroy Sane's future, with Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac having labelled the 23-year-old as the Bundesliga club's "dream" player.

But Guardiola insisted he has not been annoyed by his former club's public pursuit of the player.

"I love Bayern Munich. I appreciate them a lot, they gave me an incredible opportunity to work in Germany," Guardiola said.

"Football is what it is. Sometimes I say things the opposite side don't like."