Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year

Manchester City qualified for the last four of the FA Cup on Saturday, with Pep Guardiola continuing his remarkable record in knockout ties.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 20:52 IST

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has continued his record of reaching at least one semi-final in every season in top-flight management after Manchester City beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

The Catalan took over Barcelona's first team in 2008 and helped establish one of the best sides Europe has ever seen during his four-year stint, reaching the Champions League semis every season and only failing to qualify for the Copa del Rey's last four on one occasion.

Guardiola was similarly effective in cup competitions at Bayern Munich, as he guided them to the DFB-Pokal and Champions League semi-finals three years in a row, before eventually departing for Manchester City at the beginning of the current campaign.

And he is on track to continue that strong record in England, with City sweeping Middlesbrough aside with ease at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero to book their place at Wembley.

8 - Pep Guardiola has reached a semi-final in all eight of his seasons in senior club management. Business. pic.twitter.com/bxFA5sCmnH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

Qualifying for the last four in Europe's elite competition is still a realistic target too, with City 5-3 up from the first leg of their first knockout phase clash with Monaco.