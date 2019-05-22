Gundogan confident Man City will keep Sane despite Bayern links

Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan (R) and Leroy Sane (L)

Ilkay Gundogan has no doubt Manchester City will do their best to fight off reported interest from Bayern Munich and keep Leroy Sane.

Germany international Sane is said to be a target for the Bundesliga champions, who are expected to be busy in the transfer market during the close season.

Bayern will be looking to strengthen on the wings due to the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben and the 23-year-old is thought to be a primary target after seeing his number of Premier League starts drop from 27 to 21 this season.

But Pep Guardiola last week said City are keen to extend Sane's contract beyond 2021 and Gundogan is unconcerned by the speculation about his team-mate's future.

"If players of his quality do not play at one time or another, it has become normal that there are automatic rumours," Gundogan told Sport Bild.

"As our manager has already said, the club wants to keep Leroy.

"I know Leroy very well and know that he can and will prevail anywhere."

Gundogan, whose own future had been shrouded in doubt, told Bild after City completed a domestic treble by adding the FA Cup to their Premier League and EFL Cup triumphs on Saturday he intended to re-open contract talks with the club.