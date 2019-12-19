Haaland a player I like, says Manchester United manager Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed his admiration from Erling Haaland amid strong links to the in-demand Salzburg striker.

United are believed to be among the frontrunners for the teenager's signature thanks to Solskjaer's relationship with the player he coached at Molde.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, reportedly visited the Premier League club's training ground in November and the Red Devils are known to be in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig held talks with Haaland last week and United likewise appear to be plotting a January bid.

"He's a player I like," Solskjaer told Viasport reporter and former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft following Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final win over Colchester United.

"We are looking for good players all the time and Erling has had a nice development. He has to develop where he decides [to move].

"I don't need to talk about him that much, but we as a team always look for players who can complement the others we have.

"We'll see what we end up with."

Haaland has cemented his status as one of Europe's brightest prospects this season, scoring eight goals in six Champions League appearances and 16 in 14 Austrian Bundesliga games.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Milan are among the other higher-profile clubs rumoured to be keeping tabs on the Leeds-born 19-year-old.

Solskjaer believes Haaland must prioritise his individual development when it comes to deciding on a destination.

"It's the most important thing for all players," he said. "You should thrive where you are."

Salzburg have already agreed the sale of one talented attacker ahead of the January transfer window, with Takumi Minamino to join United's rivals Liverpool for a reported £7.25million.