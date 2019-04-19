×
Hazard knock 'nothing serious', hopes Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    19 Apr 2019, 03:46 IST
Hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard suffered a knock in Chelsea's clash with Slavia Prague

Maurizio Sarri is unconcerned by a knock that Eden Hazard sustained in Chelsea's Europa League victory over Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Hazard went down in the early stages at Stamford Bridge but carried on after receiving treatment, though he was eventually taken off in the 65th minute as the Blues held firm to a 4-3 win that sealed a 5-3 aggregate triumph and set up a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

But Sarri - who saw his side score four in a sensational first half only to concede twice in quick succession after the interval - is confident that Hazard's injury is no major cause for concern.

"Nothing serious, I hope," Sarri told a news conference.

"It's only a strong knock. But I think we can recover him for the next match."

Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Monday, before a trip to Manchester United in what is a huge clash in the race for the Premier League's top four.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea
