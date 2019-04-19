He can be an important player for us - Gattuso leaves door open for Silva

Sevilla loanee Andre Silva

Gennaro Gattuso says Andre Silva still has a part to play for AC Milan, despite being linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Portugal international has spent the campaign on loan with Sevilla in LaLiga after a disappointing maiden season at San Siro, where he managed just two goals in 24 league appearances after joining in a £34million deal from Porto.

Silva initially hit the ground running in Spain with eight goals before December, but he has since struck just once in his last 16 league outings and is currently on the sidelines with a knock.

Sevilla seem unlikely to purchase the 23-year-old on a permanent basis, especially with Munas Dabbur joining from Salzburg in July, but reports in Italy suggest Premier League side Wolves could make an approach.

Monaco and Valencia have also been linked with a move for Silva.

Gattuso has hinted there could be a route back to Milan for the striker, however, telling reporters at Friday's news conference: "Andre decided he needed to leave to get more playing time. I have always thought he can be an important player for us, given his age and characteristics".

The Rossoneri boss has received a massive boost ahead of Saturday's Serie A clash with 14th-placed Parma as Lucas Paqueta and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who have not played since the 1-1 draw with Udinese on April 2, are back in Milan’s squad after being deemed fit.

Milan head to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on the back of a 1-0 win over top-four rivals Lazio last weekend, ending their four-match winless run and leaving them in a Champions League qualification spot.

Gigio and @LucasPaqueta97 are back and available!

Here's the 23-man squad list for the away game in Parma

I convocati per #ParmaMilan: rientrano @gigiodonna1 e Paquetá @BioscalinITA pic.twitter.com/Lo2mNpoqLI — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 19, 2019

But Gattuso's men have won just five of their 15 away games this term and they had to recover from a goal down in the reverse fixture with Parma in December.

"Parma are a tough team, we were lucky to win last time," Gattuso said. "They have players who can cause us problems, and the Tardini is a ground that has always been tough for Milan. I expect the same tomorrow.

"Tomorrow's game is important, a lot is on the line for us. We need to be at our best. We are focused entirely on the match. We won't be holding anything back against Parma.

"But I don't expect this game to be decisive in any way - the fight for fourth will continue right until the end.

"We've only won five games away from home this season, but there were a number of games we could have, and should have, won. We need to be more clinical and play with the right mindset."