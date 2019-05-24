×
He's a winner - Mourinho has no doubts over Cech's commitment amid Chelsea links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    24 May 2019, 12:42 IST
Petr Cech
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech

Jose Mourinho believes Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech would have chosen to bow out in a game against Chelsea and will be determined to beat his old club in the Europa League final, despite being linked with a return to Stamford Bridge.

Cech, 37, has already confirmed he will retire after next week's final against the Blues, when the Czech will hope to feature having played the majority of the Gunners' Europa League matches this term.

Reports have suggested Cech has already agreed to become Chelsea's sporting director for next season, though the player himself denied that is the case on social media.

Yet even if a return to west London is on the cards after the final, his former Chelsea boss Mourinho is confident there will be no split loyalties in Baku.

"It is Petr Cech's last football match - I think it's the match that he would choose," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"If he could choose a match to retire, I think this would be the match.

"It looks like he goes home next season - home [is] Chelsea.

"I think of course he would love to do it in a winning way because he's a winner, he won so many things."

Another player who could make his final appearance for his current club is Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

The Belgian, who won a Premier League title under Mourinho in 2014-15, has long been linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

And although it may be his Chelsea farewell, Mourinho does not believe it will impact Hazard's performance.

"It looks like it's the last match in blue for Eden Hazard, a player that was crucial for Chelsea's success in this last generation," the Portuguese added.

"I think Eden will try to be what he is the majority of the time, a fantastic player on the pitch, and win and go possibly - I don't want to say more than possibly - to Real Madrid with a last trophy for Chelsea."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
