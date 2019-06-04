×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

He's an incredible role model - Gerrard proud of Liverpool successor Henderson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    04 Jun 2019, 00:52 IST
Jordan Henderson - cropped
Jordan Henderson lifts the European Cup following Liverpool's victory in the Champions League final

Steven Gerrard says he felt a deep sense of pride and kinship in seeing "selfless" successor Jordan Henderson lead Liverpool to Champions League glory.

Reds great Gerrard watched on as the club he captained for over a decade battled to a 2-0 defeat of Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

It was the sixth time the Anfield side have been crowned European champions and the first since the famous Gerrard-inspired comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

Sunderland product Henderson inherited the armband 10 years later and fittingly celebrated at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of his former team-mate and mentor.

"[I felt] proud that Liverpool were back at the top of European football and especially proud of Jordan because I know how hard he works," Gerrard wrote in a column for The Times.

"I know the sacrifices he has made, the pressure and scrutiny he has been under.

"If I had to name someone I regarded as the ultimate professional, Jordan would be right at the top of the list. He is immaculate in the way he lives his life.

"Some people don't see the stuff behind the scenes, the gym work, the way he eats, but he is someone who is an incredible role model."

Advertisement

Henderson had to compete for his position earlier this term and capped a commendable return to prominence with a 90-minute performance as Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi combined to sink Spurs.

Criticism has often followed the 28-year-old England international on Merseyside, but Gerrard believes he has done well under the "magnified" pressure of captaining Liverpool.

"Scrutiny will always be there whether you are a player, a coach or a manager," he said.

"Jordan has had his fair share, but he handles it well and the best thing to do is let your football do the talking.

"That is what he has done. That is what he will continue to do."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Henderson has had the most difficult job in the last 500 years of football, says Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Most difficult job in 500 years - Klopp hails Liverpool captain Henderson
RELATED STORY
I'm glad I put a smile on his face - Henderson opens up on father embrace
RELATED STORY
Guardiola proud to compete with 'incredible' Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Henderson thriving in advanced role says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Salah happy and proud to break Liverpool record
RELATED STORY
Henderson is captain of European champions – Klopp happy for oft-criticised skipper
RELATED STORY
Klopp and Henderson relishing taking 'people's cup' back to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 reasons why Henderson is underrated and deserves much more praise
RELATED STORY
Henderson heaps praise on Klopp after Champions League triumph
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
Today COL PAN 03:30 AM Colombia vs Panama
06 Jun UNI JAM 04:30 AM United States vs Jamaica
06 Jun PAR HON 04:30 AM Paraguay vs Honduras
06 Jun FIJ TAH TBD Fiji vs Tahiti
06 Jun BRA QAT 06:00 AM Brazil vs Qatar
06 Jun PER COS 06:30 AM Peru vs Costa Rica
06 Jun MEX VEN 07:30 AM Mexico vs Venezuela
06 Jun CHI NEP 04:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Nepal
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us