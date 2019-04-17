History repeats for Solskjaer as Manchester United crash out of Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on at Camp Nou

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League in Barcelona on Tuesday, with a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou ensuring they matched a losing streak that last occurred 20 years ago when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the pitch.

A first-half double for Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho's glorious strike after the interval ensured Barca cruised into the last four with a 4-0 aggregate success.

United have now lost four successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999. Current manager Solskjaer featured in each of those games as a player.

Solskjaer's side also succumbed to United's heaviest aggregate defeat in a two-legged European tie, while the Red Devils have now been eliminated from the Champions League quarter-final stage on seven occasions - more than any other side.

4 - Manchester United have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999 – current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær featured in all four of those 1999 defeats. Recurrence. pic.twitter.com/OlHGuZgz5P — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2019

Overall, despite a memorable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, United's campaign has been a frustrating one, with five defeats throughout the tournament marking their joint-most in a single season, level with 1996-97.

