×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

History repeats for Solskjaer as Manchester United crash out of Champions League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
177   //    17 Apr 2019, 03:32 IST
Solskjaer - cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on at Camp Nou

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League in Barcelona on Tuesday, with a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou ensuring they matched a losing streak that last occurred 20 years ago when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the pitch.

A first-half double for Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho's glorious strike after the interval ensured Barca cruised into the last four with a 4-0 aggregate success.

United have now lost four successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999. Current manager Solskjaer featured in each of those games as a player.

Solskjaer's side also succumbed to United's heaviest aggregate defeat in a two-legged European tie, while the Red Devils have now been eliminated from the Champions League quarter-final stage on seven occasions - more than any other side.

Overall, despite a memorable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, United's campaign has been a frustrating one, with five defeats throughout the tournament marking their joint-most in a single season, level with 1996-97.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Champions League: 3 players to watch out for as Barcelona host Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 4 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer targets treble repeat with Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Champions League, Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona: 5 errors from United that cost them the game
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Champions League, Manchester United 0-1 Barcelona: 5 Men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 4 Manchester United players who could hurt Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 things Manchester United should do to beat Barcelona in the second leg
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Strikers must step up against Barcelona, says Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us