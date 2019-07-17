×
Huddersfield cause a stir with Paddy Power sash on 'new home kit'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Jul 2019, 16:20 IST
Huddersfield Town home kit - cropped
Huddersfield Town's home shirt for the 2019/20 season

Huddersfield Town have claimed to be releasing a new home shirt featuring a giant sash emblazoned with the name of a betting agency.

The sash runs from the left shoulder to the right hip and advertises gambling firm Paddy Power, which struck a sponsorship deal with the club earlier this week.

It is not clear whether the kit, having caused an immediate stir on social media, is part of a marketing stunt.

The design appears to contravene Football Association regulations, which allow for one front-of-shirt sponsor display not exceeding 250 square centimetres.

In a media release, Huddersfield commercial director Sean Jarvis said: "We've gone for a really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo.

"Paddy Power is a very forward-thinking, innovative company – that's one of the main reasons that we're so excited to work with them – the new 'sash' style logo is really eye-catching and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too."

Huddersfield, managed by Jan Siewert, will compete in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

