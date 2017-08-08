Huddersfield skipper Hudson ends playing career to join coaching staff

by Reuters News 08 Aug 2017, 18:52 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship - John Smith's Stadium - 16/10/16Huddersfield Town's Mark HudsonMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig BroughLivepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson will spend the club's Premier League debut season on the sidelines rather than the pitch after calling time on his playing career on Tuesday and joining the coaching staff.

The 35-year-old, who played more than 100 games for Huddersfield and led them to promotion last season, will become part of manager David Wagner's technical staff.

"I'm very happy that Mark is becoming part of my backroom staff," Wagner told the club's website.

"From my first day in England, Mark has been one of the biggest positives. He is a huge influence in our dressing room -- a total professional with a winning mentality.

"I believe the qualities that Mark has as a person and a footballer should make him an excellent coach. I know retirement can feel like a sad day as a former player, but he has so much still to give this club and football and that is exciting."

Huddersfield begin their season on Saturday away to one of Hudson's former clubs, Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Larry King)