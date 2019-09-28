Hudson-Odoi needs to follow in Sterling's footsteps – Lampard

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 28 Sep 2019, 07:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to use Raheem Sterling as a role model to aid his development.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, re-signed with the Premier League club earlier this month, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

A two-time England international, the attacker scored five goals last season and netted in Wednesday's thrashing of Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup.

Lampard wants the teenager to follow in the footsteps of Sterling, who has developed into a star for England and Manchester City.

"I know Callum's talent and he has got huge talent, hence why the club were so keen to get him signed up. We're all delighted with that, but there's a lot of work for Callum to do, lots of work," he told UK newspapers.

What a game!!! Happy to get a goal on my return with a great team performance #COYB pic.twitter.com/2hUeM3yidA — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) September 25, 2019

"You can look around and look at fantastic examples and not even at this club.

"I don't like to talk about other club's players but Raheem Sterling is an incredible example of a player with great talent, whose work ethic added to that talent and improvement in a short period of time through absolute dedication, has seen him become a complete player, who we are all wowed by.

"He is a great model for Callum because Callum has those talents. I want him to be the absolute best because he has the potential to do that and some of it is about hard truths and I saw some hard truths in the game the other day – ways that he can improve.

Advertisement

"He needs to listen to them and he will. Then he can be that player for us."

Sitting 11th in the Premier League, Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.