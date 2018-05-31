Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

I don't think I will get fit on time for Afghan Test: Wriddhiman

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 20:12 IST
26

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha today made it all but clear that he is out of India's Afghanistan Test match owing to a thumb injury.

While BCCI has maintained as a thumb injury, reliable sources have confirmed that it's a thumb fracture sustained as Saha tried to fend a rising delivery from Shivam Mavi during an IPL qualifier between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

A final call will be taken by the BCCI medical team in Mumbai after assessing the X-Ray report. However there are reports that he might be out for atleast foyr to five weeks.

"It's not in my hands. Personally, I feel I might not get fit in time," a disappointed Saha told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of his cricket coaching programme with Kalighat Club.

"A Mumbai-based doctor who is in touch with me will take a call after examining the X-Ray in a few days," the Indian Test wicketkeeper said.

Saha's right thumb was strapped and when asked whether he would have to go under the knife, he said: "I don't know the exact situation. The doctor will decide."

The BCCI has not yet named a replacement for Saha for the one-off Test against Afghanistan from June 14. It is expected that one among Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel or Rishabh Pant will don the big gloves.

"I cannot comment on whether I would be taking part in the Afghanistan Test. The BCCI is keeping a track on my injury on a day-to-day basis. It will depend on how I recover and whether I do in time for the one-off Test."

For Saha, more than the historic occasion, it is missing a Test match that is hurting him more.

"It's not only about the historic occasion. Missing a game is always disappointing. To me every match is important," he said.

Saha's batting form in the IPL was woeful with 122 runs in 10 innings at an average of 15.25 but he admitted it was way below his expectation.

"I expected to do better but that did not happen. But it will be a different thing in Test format

Marcelo: I think Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Klopp: If I say what I think I would get biggest fine in...
RELATED STORY
Amir fully fit for Lord's Test
RELATED STORY
Murray 'doing all he can' to get fit for Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
I don't like it when players are injured - Zidane wants...
RELATED STORY
Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Launching Reebok Fit2Kick: Get fit for the game
RELATED STORY
Top 11 extracts from Andrea Pirlo's autobiography "I...
RELATED STORY
When I fail, I get really angry - Morata apologises for...
RELATED STORY
10 best excerpts from Andrea Pirlo's 'I Think, Therefore...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
PP MOL CON
04 Jun SER CHI 11:30 PM
05 Jun ITA NET 12:15 AM
05 Jun MOR SLO 01:30 AM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun KAZ AZE 07:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun RUS TUR 09:30 PM
05 Jun ROM FIN 11:00 PM
05 Jun LUX GEO 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018