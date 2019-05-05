I'll take that - Tottenham's Vertonghen pokes fun at Arsenal result

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen poked fun at Arsenal after a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion handed Spurs a massive advantage in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.

Spurs lost 1-0 at Bournemouth on Saturday, with Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth sent off, and their defeat had boosted Arsenal's hopes of claiming the final Champions League qualification place.

But Arsenal seemingly blew it at Emirates Stadium the following day, with Glenn Murray's penalty enabling Brighton to claim a point after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring by converting a spot-kick.

Spurs, who host Everton on the final day of the season, have a three-point cushion from their north London rivals, as well as an eight-goal advantage on goal difference.

Unai Emery's side therefore likely need to win the Europa League - they face Valencia in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday, holding a 3-1 lead in the tie - if they are to return to the Champions League.

And Spurs defender Vertonghen evidently enjoyed taking in Arsenal's result, writing on Twitter after the full-time whistle: "I'll take that."

Arsenal's slip was also good news for Chelsea, who beat Watford earlier in the day, with the Blues' return to the Champions League confirmed thanks to a little help from Brighton.