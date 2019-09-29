Improving Manchester United is no 'quick-fix job' - Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Improving the fortunes of Manchester United is no "quick-fix job", according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was handed the reins at Old Trafford on a permanent basis in March after an impressive stint as caretaker but his side have made a distinctly average start to the new season.

United lie 11th in the Premier League table, albeit with a game in hand, having won just one of their last five games while the unconvincing manner of their penalty shoot-out win over third tier Rochdale in the EFL Cup in midweek has done little to quell the doubters.

Solskjaer always believed, however, it would take time to turn the ship around.

He told Sky Sports: "Of course, we've hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. Rome wasn't built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great.

"They want to learn, so the week is all about improving and learning, which is great, and then your mood is decided by the games, results. When I do an interview now, a few days after a defeat, it's more settled and you're looking forward again."

Solskjaer spent the bulk of United's close-season budget on defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and believes conceding just six times in their six league games justifies that decision.

He added: "I think we've shown, and with the money we've spent, the big money if you like, has been on the two defenders. We've been one of the more solid teams defensively, if you look at how little we've conceded in chances.

"Yes, we've conceded goals we shouldn't have. But the next bit now is moving forward up the pitch."

United complete the weekend action in the Premier League on Monday with a home game against Arsenal and Solskjaer is expecting an entertaining encounter.

"For us, the games against Arsenal have always been great for the spectators, and for us. We've got a good record against them," he said.

"For us it's about focusing on ourselves, doing our bit, and seeing if we can solve the problems they give us.

"I think it will be an open game, two teams that want to attack, and the next game is always the perfect occasion to prove yourselves. Every game here is a game you want to win, and have to win.

"We are looking forward to it. I've watched Unai Emery over many years, and system-wise he can come with any shape, he knows it all."