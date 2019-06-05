×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Infantino re-elected as FIFA president for second term

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    05 Jun 2019, 17:06 IST
Gianni Infantino - cropped
FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino will continue as FIFA president until 2023 after being re-elected unopposed.

A second term for the former UEFA secretary general was approved by acclamation at the FIFA Congress in Paris on Wednesday.

Infantino, who succeeded Sepp Blatter in February 2016, was the sole individual to successfully submit their candidature for the position prior to the February 5 deadline.

The 49-year-old has overseen the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations from 2026 and the redevelopment of the Club World Cup, which is set to grow to 24 teams in 2021.

"All those who love me, all those who hate me, I love everyone today," an emotional Infantino said in address to the FIFA Congress.

"I am humbled by your trust and by your confidence, and I'm honoured to serve you and to serve FIFA."

Infantino's re-election came hours after another turn in the escalating row between French president Emmanuel Macron and UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin.

On Tuesday, Ceferin condemned Macron's public criticism of proposed changes to the Champions League, which would see the top 24 of 32 competing clubs automatically qualify for the following season's competition.

Advertisement

FIFA has long opposed political intrusion into its affairs, leading French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet to smooth over relations with UEFA president Ceferin.

"No decision in France is taken without general assemblies," Le Graet said.

"France's voice should always be heard through our general assemblies. There shouldn't be interference from anyone else, regardless of who this is.

"So I would also like to thank UEFA for its trust and UEFA can count on France to be disciplined in the best way possible.

"We can talk face to face about things we are less happy with, or happy with, and we can talk with you very honestly, and we appreciate the trust that has been put in us."

Advertisement
Head of Asian soccer running unopposed for new term
RELATED STORY
Former UEFA president Johansson dies aged 89
RELATED STORY
Infantino: Football needs zero-tolerance approach to racism
RELATED STORY
Infantino: Male players can learn from better behaved women
RELATED STORY
Infantino says joint Korean Women's World Cup bid possible
RELATED STORY
APNewsBreak: FIFA reserves soar to $2.7B, revenue at $6.4B
RELATED STORY
Xavi bids farewell as Al Sadd is thrashed 4-1 by Al-Duhail in Emir Cup final
RELATED STORY
AP Source: FIFA explores Kuwait, Oman as 2022 WCup co-hosts
RELATED STORY
APNewsBreak: FIFA wants 24-team Club World Cup in 2021
RELATED STORY
FIFA to consider extra host nations for expanded 2022 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us