Inter signs Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing

Associated Press
NEWS
News
54   //    04 Jul 2018, 22:49 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has signed Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez from Racing.

The Serie A club paid a reported 22 million euros ($25.7 million) for Martinez, with the player penning a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old Martinez turned down an offer from Real Madrid in order to get more playing time at Inter, according to his agent.

On Wednesday, Martinez said: "I expect to adapt quickly to a new type of football. It's very different from Argentine football, but I think Serie A will be very important for me to continue improving and will add other qualities to my game."

Martinez is one of his country's top talents and scored 18 goals in 28 appearances last season.

He was included in Argentina's preliminary list for the World Cup but did not make the final squad.

