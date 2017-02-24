Interview - Stoke's Cameron targets return against Spurs

LONDON (Reuters) - Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron hopes to end a frustrating four months in the treatment room and is aiming to return to first team action for Stoke’s trip to White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The 31-year-old returned home to the United States in January to get a second opinion on the rare MCL injury that has kept him out since Stoke’s 2-0 victory against Hull City in October. He is eager to on Mark Hughes' team sheet this weekend.

"It’s been a frustrating four months and I didn’t think it was going to be this long," Cameron said in a Reuters interview. "I thought I was going to be out for a couple of weeks.

"There have been good days and bad days but the last week or two have been great because I’m getting back on the pitch and kicking a ball and I don’t have pain."

Stoke returned from their annual six-day team-bonding break in Dubai on Wednesday and the U.S. international says getting together has also had a positive impact on his recovery.

"I was in full training in Dubai and I happy with the way it (rehabilitation) is going. Hopefully I will be available for the team this Sunday," said Cameron, whose injury layoff was his longest in five years at the club.

"I'm pushing for this weekend but if not, I know I'll be available for the following weekend (against Middlesbrough). Maybe the gaffer (Hughes) will want me to get a couple of more training sessions in."

Boston-born Cameron, who made the move to the English Premier League from Houston Dynamo in July 2012, says the team knows this weekend's match will be tough.

"They’re flying, they’re playing some of the best football that they ever have," he said.

Stoke have suffered just one defeat in their last six games but travel to London this weekend to face a Spurs side that still have hopes of catching league leaders Chelsea.

Spurs were eliminated from the Europa League by Gent midweek however, and Cameron hopes that gives Stoke an opportunity to pick off a tired side.

"It’s one of the best things about the league ... it’s about who shows up and who puts the work in," he said.

“In the past we’ve been pretty good at taking points off the top six teams at the end of the season."

