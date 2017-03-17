Ireland shouldn't bank on Bale rage, says Wales boss Coleman

Republic of Ireland will be frustrated if they try to get a rise out of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale next week, says Wales boss Chris Coleman.

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 14:53 IST

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Wales manager Chris Coleman has no worries over star man Gareth Bale losing his cool during next week's World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland.

Bale was sent off for just the second time in his professional career earlier this month, when he pushed Jonathan Viera during Real Madrid's 3-3 LaLiga draw with Las Palmas.

Coleman needs the 27-year-old to be in prime form when his Euro 2016 semi-finalists head to Dublin, with Wales currently four points behind Ireland in Group D, and he believes Martin O'Neill's side will be frustrated if they feel Bale cannot be riled.

"I'm not at all worried," Coleman told reporters, who feels the Las Palmas red card is an isolated incident for a player last dismissed for Tottenham against Stoke City in October 2008.

"Anybody sensible looking at him, he never does that. I don't even know what happened. But he is a human being and sometimes you do something and regret it.

"If you look at his past he has been kicked from pillar to post, so I won't be worried.

"I remember when we played Scotland and some ex-Scottish player said 'He can't play if he hasn't got any legs'.

"I looked at that and thought, 'Does he really seriously think that is going to bother him?' If you look and see where he is playing, under the pressure, in the spotlight, week in, week out, so whatever the opposition have got planned for him, he's seen it before and dealt with it before."