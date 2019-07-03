×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It was 'bulls***' – Messi blasts refereeing after Argentina's Copa America loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
408   //    03 Jul 2019, 10:00 IST
LionelMessi - Cropped
Argentina star Lionel Messi

An angry Lionel Messi blasted the refereeing after Argentina were denied two penalties in a Copa America semi-final loss to Brazil.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino saw Brazil overcome Argentina 2-0 in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

However, Argentina hit the woodwork twice through Sergio Aguero and Messi, and twice had penalty shouts turned down.

Nicolas Otamendi went down under a heavy challenge from Arthur following a corner and Aguero appeared to be brought down by Dani Alves, the latter occurring just before Firmino's sealer.

Messi felt Argentina deserved two spot-kicks, with the VAR – which has dominated headlines at the Copa America – not asking the referee to look at either incident.

"They were not better than us. They found the net early and the second goal came from a penalty [to Aguero] they didn't award," Messi told reporters.

"They [the officials] had booked a lot of bulls***, but they didn't even check the VAR, that's incredible.

"That happened all over the game. At the first glance of contact, they ruled in their [Brazil's] favour and this kind of bulls*** distracted us from the game.

"There is no excuses for us, but we need to review this, analyse it and let's hope CONMEBOL does something about it."

Advertisement

Messi, whose wait for a first senior trophy with the national team continues, praised Argentina's performance against Brazil.

"I think we played a great game. We made a great effort and they were not superior to us," he said.

Messi added: "If I have to help from somewhere, I'm going to do it. I felt very good with this group."

Advertisement
Messi: It hasn't been my best Copa America
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's loss against Colombia
RELATED STORY
Argentina deserved to make Copa America final – Scaloni
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Lionel Messi slams the state of Copa pitches
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: How has Lionel Messi fared against Brazil in international meetings
RELATED STORY
3 things that might happen if Lionel Messi fails to win the Copa America 
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Lionel Messi reacts to semi-final showdown with Brazil
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019, Argentina vs Qatar: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Best XI after the group stages
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Venezuela 0-2 Argentina - 3 talking points 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us