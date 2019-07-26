×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

James' future not my concern – Zidane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    26 Jul 2019, 05:16 IST
james rodriguez - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

Zinedine Zidane insisted talk about James Rodriguez's Real Madrid future was not his concern amid claims the playmaker has no interest in staying.

James, 28, is linked with Napoli and Atletico Madrid after returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin told ESPN on Thursday that James did not want to continue at Madrid, nor did the LaLiga giants want him to.

Asked about those comments, Zidane said the Colombia international's future was not something for him to worry about.

"It is a matter for the club," he told a news conference ahead of Madrid's International Champions Cup clash against Atletico on Friday.

"It is something between them – the presidents – not me."

Zidane was seemingly tired of answering questions about Gareth Bale, who is expected to leave the club, and reported transfer target and Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

And while midfielder Marco Asensio could be set to miss the entire season due to a serious knee injury, Zidane said nothing changed in regards to Madrid's plans.

Advertisement

"We are working with the players here. We think about the first league match," he said.

"Nothing changes. I don't think about that, who will replace Marco, no. We are touched by the injury, but there is a game tomorrow. We will see later."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Real Madrid News: Gareth Bale’s agent names Zidane “a disgrace” for the comments on his client’s future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 4 players who may have no future under Zinedine Zidane
RELATED STORY
Zidane not drawn on Bale as he plans Madrid's future
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zidane insists 'nothing has changed' over Gareth Bale's future despite his heroics against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Zidane: Bale staying 'not a problem' for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
James not sure where he'll play amid Napoli speculation
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Zidane denies 'disrespecting' Gareth Bale amid transfer saga
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Isco should remain at Real Madrid next season
RELATED STORY
Bale close to leaving Real Madrid – Zidane
RELATED STORY
Bale's agent not interested in 'slanging matches' with Madrid boss Zidane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us