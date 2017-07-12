James Rodriguez 'dreaming big' at Bayern Munich

In his first words since signing for Bayern Munich, former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez set his sights high.

New Bayern Munich signing James Rodriguez says he is dreaming big and fully motivated as he prepares to start his career in Germany.

James has agreed to join Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, with the Bundesliga club holding an option to buy him permanently.

The attacking midfielder is set to formally sign for the German champions on Wednesday, which is also his 26th birthday, after finishing the last of his medical checks.

In his first interview after his move to Bayern was announced, James revealed he is setting his sights high.

"I'm very happy and looking forward to being at a huge club and in a great team," the Colombia international said to Bayerntv.

"Everyone knows what FC Bayern stands for and what the club is about.

"It is a new culture, a new club, a new life. But I'm really fired up, I'm dreaming big, and I'm hoping for great success here."

James won the Champions League twice and LaLiga once in his three years with Madrid, having joined from Monaco after starring in the World Cup in 2014.

But he only started 13 league matches under Zinedine Zidane last season and his Santiago Bernabeu exit looked sealed when he was left out of the club's Champions League final matchday squad against Juventus.

After sealing the signing of James, Bayern are allowing Douglas Costa to leave the club and join Juve.

The Brazil winger, 26, is undergoing a medical in Turin, two years after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in a €30million move.